Traffic disruption after accident on M1 southbound motorway

Monday, July 19, 2021

There is traffic disruption on the M1 southbound motorway approaching the M50 this morning following an accident.

The road temporarily closed as gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a traffic incident that happened at around 9.35am.

No injuries were reported in relation to the incident.

In an update shortly after 12pm, gardaí said the motorway had been cleared and traffic was starting to move again.

However, motorists approaching the Port Tunnel are advised to avoid the area, as the tunnel is currently closed due to a technical error.

