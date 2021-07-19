Warm week ahead with highs of 30 degrees in some places

Kenneth Fox

Met Éireann have forecast a warm week ahead with possible temperatures of 30 degrees in some places.

Sunny spells are set to continue generally for the rest of the week.

Met Éireann says temperatures of 28 or 29 degrees will continue until Thursday.

Some showers are expected on Friday and across the weekend.

Week Ahead

Another warm week ahead as the #heatwave continues with strong sunshine and temperatures widely into the high 20s and possibly 30 Celsius in a few locations🌡️☀️

Although on the whole it’ll be a dry week a few isolated thundery showers could break out today & tomorrow pic.twitter.com/0Z4nXLhxdI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 19, 2021

The national forecaster said it will stay very warm or hot for much of the coming week with a good deal of sunshine as high pressure continues to influence our weather.

Tuesday night will be another warm and humid night with temperatures not falling below 14 to 18 degrees generally, though slightly cooler in north Ulster.

Wednesday will be hot and dry day with widespread sunshine and just scattered patches of cloud. Temperatures reaching 25 to 29 degrees generally.

On Thursday it is set to be a very warm and dry day with good spells of sunshine, though it will be a little hazier than previous days. Highest temperatures of 24 to 28 degrees in a light southeasterly breeze.

Friday will see scattered showers which will develop over the southern half of the country through the day, with the potential for some thundery downpours.

For the weekend there is still some uncertainty, but current indications suggest that it will turn more showery.