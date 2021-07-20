AIB to close 15 city branches following strategic review

AIB is to close 15 branches before the end of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the “unrelenting” shift towards online banking.

The bank said on Tuesday it had completed a “detailed strategic review” due to changes in how customers interact with banks, a trend that “has been accelerated” by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Following the unrelenting shift in customer preference for digital banking over the last number of years, AIB is announcing the amalgamation of 15 branches in locations across the country by December this year,” it said.

The vast majority of the closures are in urban and suburban locations, mostly in Dublin and Cork. AIB said the average distance to a receiving branch would be 2.2km.

AIB will have 170 remaining branches following the closures.

The closing branches are:

Branch Closing date Accounts moving to College Road, Cork Sep 24th Western Road Donnybrook, Dublin Sep 24th Ranelagh Blackrock Road, Cork Sep 24th 66 South Mall Sutton, Dublin Oct 1st Raheny Little Island, Cork Oct 8th Midleton Sandyford, Dublin Oct 15th Stillorgan North Main Street, Cork Oct 22nd 66 South Mall Skerries, Dublin Oct 29th Balbriggan Ennis Road, Limerick Nov 5th 106 O’Connell Street Douglas Court, Cork Nov 12th Douglas Road Golden Island Nov 19th Athlone Ballyphehane, Cork Nov 26th 66 South Mall Dalkey, Dublin Dec 3rd Dún Laoghaire 37/38 O’Connell Street, Dublin Dec 3rd Capel Street Newcastle Road, Galway Dec 10th Lynch’s Castle

The move has been heavily criticised by the Financial Services Union (FSU). The group’s general secretary John O’Connell said the branch network was “being destroyed”.

“We will exit the pandemic without a functioning bank branch network and with local communities and small businesses bereft of vital banking facilities,” he said.

“AIB has announced today that they will be closing 15 branches across the country including six in Cork. They have also announced the closure of AIB branch on O’Connell Street in Dublin.

“The branch network is being destroyed without a word of concern expressed by the governor of the Central Bank who has responsibility for consumer protection.

“We know when Bank of Ireland made their announcement to close 88 branches that the Central Bank governor had not even met the bank to discuss the issue.

“We would call on the governor to immediately meet with both BOI and AIB and ask them to pause any branch closures until society and the economy reopens and a full debate occurs on the future of banking in Ireland.”

AIB said the closures would happen on a phased basis, beginning in September, and that there will be no compulsory redundancies. The bank will communicate details to customers, who “do not need to take any action”.