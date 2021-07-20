Teenage sisters missing from Carlow

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Helen McDonnell (14)

Melissa McDonnell (13)

Two sisters, Helen and Melissa McDonnell, aged 14 years and 13 years, from Killeshin Road, Carlow have been missing since yesterday evening, Monday 19 July, and the Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing their whereabouts.

Helen is 14 years of age and is 5ft 1’ in height and of slight build. She has brown hair with no parting and blue eyes. When last seen, Helen was wearing a white vest top and blue denim jeans.
Melissa is 13 years of age and is of slim build and 5ft 1’ in height. She has brown hair and green eyes. When last seen, Melissa was wearing a black crop top with black shorts.
Gardaí are concerned for their safety and it is believed that both sisters may be in the Longford/Athlone areas.

Anyone with any information on Helen’s and Melissa’s whereabouts are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9174300 or any garda station.

