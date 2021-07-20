Waste water plant upgrade for Bagenalstown

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

 

By Elizabeth Lee

 

AN upgrade of the waste water plant in Bagenalstown just got a step closer as the design stage has been completed and planning permission has been lodged.

Director of services Pádraig O’Gorman updated the Bagenalstown Municipal District members on the project last week at their July meeting.

He said that the design stage was now completed and that Irish Water had lodged a planning application with Carlow County Council.

He added that when the upgrade is completed, it will increase capacity by 100% and will be capable of covering the area for the next 20 years.

