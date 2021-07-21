‘A great fella’: Roy Keane treats young fans to ice cream on Cork beach

Olivia Kelleher

Roy Keane is known for his dry wit in his punditry but seems to have a softer touch off-camera, delighting a ten-year-old by buying him and his friends ice creams on the beach in Youghal, Co Cork.

Darragh Morey from Farranaree in Cork city told the Opinion Line, on Cork’s 96FM, that Keane was a “nice fella” who gave him “the best icecream of his life.”

Darragh, who plays for St Mary’s in Cork city, said that as a huge Manchester United fan he had always wanted to meet up with the Mayfield-born former player.

“I was ecstatic. I was so excited. My heart was beating so fast. I wanted to meet him my whole life because he is one of my favourite players,” he said.

“I was with my family and relatives and friends. Most of us got in the picture as well and my dad is gone viral with it. Five thousand likes.”

Just met keano on the beach in youghal, what a legend, came back and called the kids up for a snap and got them ice creams aswel 👏👏👏 #roykeane #youghalbeach pic.twitter.com/OjWVecJuns — Eddie Morey (@EddieMorey) July 20, 2021

Darragh said he loves the Keane brand of sarcasm on ITV, however, he emphasised that the former Republic of Ireland player “is a nice person in person.”

“I love him. He was a great player. Some people think he is rude when they see him on TV but he is a great fella,” he said.

Darragh has already framed the photograph of his meeting with Keane.

“My friends were screaming and they were just as excited as me. My friends were jealous of me.”

Darragh said it had been a “brilliant” summer so far. He enters fifth class in September and is now looking forward to telling his classmates about his meeting with his favourite player.

Native Cork

Meanwhile, his father Eddie Morey said that Keane treated the children well, buying them all ice creams and posing for a snap.

Keane is known for his benevolence in his native Cork, last December making a surprise visit to the Penny Dinners soup kitchen.

Caitriona Twomey, who runs the facility which gives out out 2,000 meals a week, said that Keane has always been hugely generous behind the scenes without ever looking for praise or acclaim.

“He is very kindhearted. He has time for everyone.”