  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Bantry underage basketball team sponsored by Emily Ratajkowski

Bantry underage basketball team sponsored by Emily Ratajkowski

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

An unlikely pairing was announced on Wednesday as it was revealed that Hollywood star Emily Ratajkowski is the new sponsor of an underage basketball team in west Cork.

The American model, actress and businesswoman will sponsor Bantry Basketball Club’s under 15s and 16s through her clothing brand Inamorata.

In a post on social media, the club thanked Ratajkowski for her support.


“Thanks to Emily Ratajkowski @emrata for her new sponsorship of our boys under 15/16 team through her clothing brand,” the Bantry Basketball Club said on Wednesday.

The news was met with a mixture of shock, awe and downright disbelief with one social media user describing the announcement as “absolutely unreal”.

More conventional sponsors for various teams from Bantry Basketball Club this year include Cremin Coaches, Bantry Bath and Tile, O’Keeffe’s Supervalu store Bantry, and MCM Construction Bantry.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘Significant number’ of outdoor Covid transmissions when people ‘get too close’

Wednesday, 21/07/21 - 9:16pm

Gardaí launch new portal allowing public to report hate crimes online

Wednesday, 21/07/21 - 8:08pm

Italian jailed for role in a fraud linked to international crime gang

Wednesday, 21/07/21 - 7:56pm