Bantry underage basketball team sponsored by Emily Ratajkowski

An unlikely pairing was announced on Wednesday as it was revealed that Hollywood star Emily Ratajkowski is the new sponsor of an underage basketball team in west Cork.

The American model, actress and businesswoman will sponsor Bantry Basketball Club’s under 15s and 16s through her clothing brand Inamorata.

In a post on social media, the club thanked Ratajkowski for her support.





“Thanks to Emily Ratajkowski @emrata for her new sponsorship of our boys under 15/16 team through her clothing brand,” the Bantry Basketball Club said on Wednesday.

The news was met with a mixture of shock, awe and downright disbelief with one social media user describing the announcement as “absolutely unreal”.

More conventional sponsors for various teams from Bantry Basketball Club this year include Cremin Coaches, Bantry Bath and Tile, O’Keeffe’s Supervalu store Bantry, and MCM Construction Bantry.