Death notices and funeral arrangements

Albert Hatton

Ballynattin, Borris, Carlow

The death has occurred of Albert Hatton who passed peacefully and was surrounded by his loving family in the gentle care of the staff of Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow.

Beloved son of the late George & Eileen. Albert will be sadly missed by Eric & Harriett, Sharon & Wesley, Trevor & Kerry, Kieth & Zoe and families. Also his aunts, uncles, cousins and the staff and residents of Sonas Nursing Home.

Albert attended the Cairdeas Centre, Tullow, for many years and will be sadly missed by Eileen and her staff and his many friends there.

REST IN PEACE

Funeral Service will take place at St. Peters Church, Killedmond on Friday 23 July at 3pm. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining Graveyard.

Donations if desired to The Cairdeas Centre, Tullow.

“I heard the voice of Jesus say come onto me and i will give you rest “

Andy Verney

Lisnavagh, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow on 20 July 2021 (suddenly) at Naas General Hospital; Beloved husband of the late Jane and loving father of Lucy, Rowena and Emma; Sadly missed by his loving family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.