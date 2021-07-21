Ennis man charged with directing activities of criminal organisation

Gordon Deegan

A 26-year-old Ennis man today appeared in court charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation.

At Ennis District Court, father of two, Tony McInerney of Glenina, Gort Rd, Ennis appeared in connection with 18 charges.

Conor Gilligan (29) of Shallee Drive, Ennis and Caoibhlen McMahon (24) of Don Aile, O’Callaghan’s Mills, Co Clare also appeared in connection with being charged with offences linked to organised crime in Co Clare.

Criminal organisation charge

In the first such charge to ever come before a court in Co Clare, Mr McInerney is accused of directing the activities of a criminal organisation by controlling and supervising the activities through giving an order, instruction or guidance on dates between August 1st 2018 and August 24th 2018.

Mr McInerney is also charged with participating in a criminal organisation on May 25th 2019.

Mr McInerney is also facing five drugs related charges including a Section 15 (a) charge of possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to sell the drugs having a value of over €13,000 at Drumullan, Kilmurry, Sixmilebridge on August 24th 2018.

Mr McInerney is also charged with the possession of a cocaine press, latex gloves and Benzocaine at the same Sixmilebridge address on the same date.

The Ennis man is also accused of the illegal possession of a firearm, a Ruger rifle and three other alleged firearms offences on the same date at the same address.

Mr McInerney is also accused of participating in a criminal organisation and money laundering for that organisation on May 25th 2019.

He also faces a charge of the possession of the alleged proceeds of criminal conduct, €30,000 contrary to the Criminal Justice and Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act 2010 on the same date.

Book of evidence

Giving evidence of arrest, charge and caution at court today, Det Garda Paul Heaslip stated that Mr McInerney made no reply when charged before his appearance at Ennis District Court.

Solicitor for Mr McInerney, John Casey stated that there would be no application for bail.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan stated that a Book of Evidence is required for the cases and Judge Mary Larkin remanded Mr McInerney in custody to appear next week via video link.

In respect of the other two accused Mr McMahon is accused of participating in an organised criminal organisation on August 31st 2018 and engaging in the money laundering of €750, the alleged proceeds of crime at Lynch’s Centra Car Park in Ennis on August 31st 2018.

Mr Gilligan is charged with participating in an organised criminal organisation on May 25th 2019 and faces a money laundering charge concerning the €30,000, the alleged proceeds of crime at Roslevan, Tulla Rd, Ennis on May 25th 2019.

Mr Gilligan and Mr McMahon were granted bail and remanded to appear in court on September 2nd for a Book of Evidence.