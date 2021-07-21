Irish band to play live after recording single over Zoom from bedrooms

By Cate McCurry, PA

A group of young rockers who defied Covid to record a single from their bedrooms are finally getting the chance to play live to their fans – after a 16-month wait.

NOAH’s pandemic persistence has paid off as the Meath artists’ songs are now being mixed by a Grammy award-winning producer who has worked with Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and All Saints.

Rising stars Ryan Hill, Adam Rooney and Ronan Hynes recorded their second single, Darkest Hour, from their bedrooms over Zoom as Covid decimated the entertainment industry.

Rather than return to their day jobs as live music evaporated, the Ratoath-based indie rockers, who formed in January 2020, kept the show on the road.

Their new single, Hands Up, is released this Friday – and the band take to the stage for their first live gig at Solstice Arts Centre in Navan, Co Meath, the following night – with their debut EP out in early October.

Lead singer and guitarist Ryan Hill said: “It has been a long wait, but worth it, we devoted ourselves full-time to the band just as Covid hit, so the timing could not have been worse.

“But we’re glad we stuck with it. We can’t wait to play to a live audience. The Solstice concert is to a crowd of 50 people but it may as well be 500 as we’ve waited so long for this.

“People who can not be there will be able to watch it online.”

The band’s debut single Shine struck a chord with presenter Laura Whitmore and a host of Irish celebrities, leading to comparisons with U2 and admiration from chart toppers Kodaline.

The band is now working with Grammy winner Ruadhri Cushnan, who counts Sheeran, Mumford and Sons, Coldplay and the late George Michael among his clients.

Up and coming Meath rockers NOAH (Tom Honan/PA)

The band’s UK-based management agency, Mother Artists, is also negotiating with promoters to stage gigs in the Far East and Australia.

Nationwide tours have been confirmed for venues in Ireland and the UK early next year, giving them the chance to showcase new single, Hands Up.

Bassist Adam Hynes, 25, said: “When we wrote it, it was a bit like a spiritual awakening, surrendering to yourself, starting afresh and a new way of seeing things.

“After almost a year and a half recording over Zoom in our bedrooms and having the individual parts knitted together by engineers, we can’t wait for our first live appearance.”

Manager Shea McNelis said the lockdown was a blessing in some respects as it allowed the lads to hone their writing and performing skills – and to upskill on recording techniques.

Hands Up is out this Friday on vinyl and all digital platforms.