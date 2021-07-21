Irish Water is working on water supply in Carlow following a major burst pipe

By Elizabeth Lee

Irish Water is working with Carlow County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to customers in Carlow impacted by a burst water main this afternoon.

The major burst is located on the R727 Carlow to Hacketstown Road, between Killerig Cross and McGrath’s Cross on a water main that supplies water to Carlow. The areas affected include Hacketstown Road, Carlow from Bennekerry Cross to Rathvilly, Palatine, Browneshill, Killerig, Grange, Rathoe, Ballymurphy Road to Tullow, Tullow (to Ballon), Ardristin, Kernanstown and surrounding areas.

Dedicated water service crews have been mobilised and repairs are underway. The repair is proving complex and, in order to safely facilitate the repairs, the crews have to shut off the water supply from the Carlow north regional supply.

The Carlow town supply has been isolated and it is hoped that the supply can be maintained to this area during the repairs. It is anticipated that repairs will be completed by 10am tomorrow, Thursday 22 July.

Following completion of the repair, it will take several hours for normal water supply to return to all customers,

Speaking about the repair works, Jim Fitzgerald, Irish Water said: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and as safely as possible to minimise disruption to the community in Carlow and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from them for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

The Irish Water customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie