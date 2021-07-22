1,189 cases confirmed as Nphet warns of rise in travel-related infections

Kenneth Fox

A further 1,189 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

They said as of 8am today, 95 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and a further 23 are in ICU.

It comes as the deputy chief medical officer, Ronan Glynn said that there has been a sharp increase in travel-related cases.

Dr Glynn said over the past fortnight there have been 800 cases of Covid-19 related to travel. He added that 75 per cent of these cases are aged less than 35 years old.

In a post on Twitter earlier he added: “Public health colleagues are reporting an increasing number of cases in people who have travelled overseas very shortly after they have completed their vaccine course.”

Speaking about the figures this evening, Dr Glynn said: “The Delta variant is now dominant across the EU and, in recent weeks, we have noticed a sharp increase in the level of travel-related cases of Covid-19.”

“As disease incidence increases both here in Ireland, and across Europe, it is important that, if you intend on travelling, you are aware of the disease profile in the area you are visiting, as well as the public health measures in place locally.

“Only those who are fully vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days should be considering international travel at this time.

Fully vaccinated

The Irish embassy in Malta have also advised those who do travel to the country to be aware of the restrictions that are in place.

They said that arrivals into Malta must be fully vaccinated & possess an EU Digital Covid Certificate if vaccinated by Ireland’s HSE.

If they are not, they said the 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine applies at their expense. A HSE card is also not accepted by Malta either.

They added that “Consider rescheduling your flight to Malta if you are not in possession of the EU Digital Covid Certificate of full vaccination.”