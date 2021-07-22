Barrow Track walkers aim to walk 50km in a day

Tom Brown Lawlor, left, and Shane O’Rourke at Bestfield lock on the River Barrow

By Elizabeth Lee

TWO friends will turn their love of the River Barrow into a charity fundraiser when they complete a one-day 50km walk on 31 July.

Thomas Brown Lawlor from Carlow town and Shane O’Rourke will walk from Maganey to Borris along the beautiful Barrow Track, and while they’re at it, they’ll raise much-needed funds for Carlow Women’s Aid.

Thomas is an avid supporter of volunteer work and is a key member of the Carlow Pride team.

Last year, he did a sponsored walk in aid of Movember and this time he’s turned his attention to raising funds for a local cause.

He and Shane set a target of raising €1,000 for Carlow Women’s Aid, but it already looks like they’re going to exceed that amount!

They’ve set up a GoFundMe page, so if you’d like to donate to the cause, look up the page 50km in support of Carlow Women’s Aid.

