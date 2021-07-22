Death notices and funeral arrangements

Séamus Byrne

140 J.K.L Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow

Séamus Byrne, on 21 July 2021 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Nancy and much loved father of Dan, Eugene, Jimmy, Marian, Ann-Marie, Geraldine, Philip, Lilian and David. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 29 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews Pat and Raymond, niece Elaine, relatives, former FCA and ONE comrades and friends. Predeceased by his grandson Daniel Butler.

Rest in Peace.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass for family will be celebrated on Friday morning (July 23rd) at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow (max 50) followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link:

Askea Church Webcam