Man dies following collision in Westmeath

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Digital Desk Staff

A man in his 20s has died following a collision in Co Westmeath yesterday morning.

The incident happened in the Lough Ennell area of Mullingar at around 10.30am.

The man was an occupant in the car and was taken to Tallaght Hospital in a critical condition, where he has since passed away.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

The driver of the car, a man in his late teens, was arrested at the scene for road traffic offences.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

1,189 cases confirmed as Nphet warns of rise in travel-related infections

Thursday, 22/07/21 - 5:44pm

Five-year housing plan delayed by Government over funding row

Thursday, 22/07/21 - 4:53pm

Wrong name of mental health patient led to detention order being revoked

Thursday, 22/07/21 - 4:47pm