Spike of Covid cases in Carlow town and surrounds

There has been a large jump of Covid-19 cases in Carlow town and surrounding areas according to the most recent figures.

62 cases have been recorded in the Carlow Local Electoral Area (LEA) between 5-19 July. There were just 11 cases on the previous update which was recorded between 28 June and 12 July.

In the Tullow LEA there were also 62 cases, up from 32.

Bagenalstown LEA which has very low figures in recent months had seven cases.

Nationally, a further 1,189 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

They said as of 8am today, 95 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and a further 23 are in ICU.

It comes as the deputy chief medical officer, Ronan Glynn said that there has been a sharp increase in travel-related cases.

Dr Glynn said over the past fortnight there have been 800 cases of Covid-19 related to travel. He added that 75 per cent of these cases are aged less than 35 years old.

In a post on Twitter earlier he added: “Public health colleagues are reporting an increasing number of cases in people who have travelled overseas very shortly after they have completed their vaccine course.”