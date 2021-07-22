Water leak repaired and normal service restored

By Elizabeth Lee

IRISH Water, working with Carlow County Council, has repaired a major burst watermain impacting the supply in Carlow and surrounding areas since yesterday afternoon. The burst was located on the R727 Carlow to Hacketstown Road between Killerig Cross and McGrath’s Cross on a water main that supplies water to Carlow.

The areas mainly affected by the burst included Hacketstown Road, Carlow from Bennekerry Cross to Rathvilly, Palatine, Browneshill, Killerig, Grange, Rathoe, Ballymurphy Road to Tullow, Tullow (to Ballon), Ardristin, Kernanstown and surrounding areas.

Emergency crews were mobilised and repairs were underway since yesterday afternoon, continued late last night and were completed around midnight last night. It is expected that normal water supply will have returned to all customers this morning.

The repair was complex, given the difficult ground conditions and the presence of multiple other services. Irish Water prioritised water supply to Carlow town while they worked to restore water to the other areas.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from them for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Their customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For further updates, please see the Irish Water website.