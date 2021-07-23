1,386 more Covid cases reported on Friday

Friday, July 23, 2021

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,386 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 106 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 22 are in ICU.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “This pandemic has provided a prime example of how easily misinformation can spread online, and many people have been exposed to information that is false, inaccurate, or misleading. This is known as misinformation and it started to spread about potential Covid-19 vaccines even before any had been developed. Unfortunately, it has undermined vaccination efforts in many countries, prolonging the pandemic and putting lives at risk.

“All of us together can help to stop the spread of misinformation. Remember not every post on social media is reliable or accurate – if you are not sure, then don’t share.

“In Ireland we are fortunate to have very high levels of vaccine confidence with fantastic uptake across all age groups to date. Of course, many people will have questions about their vaccine but it is important that they access accurate and reliable information in order to get these questions answered. Do not rely on unsubstantiated information shared online. Instead go to trusted sources including hse.ie and gov.ie. GPs and healthcare professionals will also be able to answer any questions you may have when you go to your vaccine appointment.”

