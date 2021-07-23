Changes to PRSI Benefit Affecting Hearing Aids – Carlow Hearing

Sponsored post

Recent changes to the PRSI Treatment Benefit Scheme will enable those who have paid the requisite number of contributions to obtain private hearing aids completely Free of Charge. The changes should also help to alleviate the extensive waiting list for patients requiring HSE hearing Aids provided that they qualify for the PRSI grant through their own or their spouses PRSI contributions. Even qualifying patients who have a medical card will benefit.

What are the Changes?

From April 2021 Treatment Benefits will pay the FULL COST of a pair of hearing aids up to a maximum value of €1000. This grant is renewable every 4 years. What this effectively means is

that qualifying patients can be quickly tested and fitted with cost-free hearing aids by participating local practitioners.

Carlow Hearing will provide the following:

 A Free Hearing Test, Hearing Aid Fitting and Follow-up appointments.

 Leading manufacturers of Hearing Aids to the value of €1000 Free of Charge.

 Accessible backup Service. Our Hanover House clinic is open Monday to Friday with

convenient car parking and easy wheelchair access.

 You can also use your grant as partial payment towards any of our range of

Rechargeable/Bluetooth hearing devices.

Who Qualifies for the PRSI Grant?

The majority of people who pay or who have paid PRSI in their working lives will qualify even if they are now retired. Self-employed and the spouses of eligible persons also generally qualify. If eligible, a patient can now be tested and fitted with hearing aids within a few days. Additionally, if you are currently on the waiting list for HSE hearing aids or if you have HSE hearing aids that you would like to upgrade then please give us a call here at Carlow Hearing. We can quickly and easily check on your eligibility.

About Carlow Hearing

Carlow Hearing are Independent Irish owned Hearing Aid Specialists. We operate the Only dedicated Hearing Aid centre in County Carlow Open 5 days a week Monday to Friday from 10am to 5 pm. We are Dept of Social Protection Panellists and members of the Irish Society of Hearing Aid Audiologists. As independents, we supply a range of top-quality hearing aids from the worlds leading manufacturers Phonak, Unitron, Signia and Rexton and because we are open 5 days we deliver the very best and efficient aftercare to our fellow Carlovians.

Please call us today if you (or a loved one) needs help with hearing.

Donal Keane FdScHAA MISHAA, Carlow Hearing, Hanover House, Carlow Town

Tel: 059 9137670 / 0871184184