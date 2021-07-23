Council applies for €500k grant for park upgrade

Tullow town park is set for a huge overhaul, worth up to €2 million

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW County Council has applied for a €500,000 grant from the government under its town and villages scheme to upgrade Tullow Town Park.

Senior engineer Brian O’Donovan gave members of the local municipal district an update on plans for the park at their July meeting. He said that the €500,000 applied for would be the first tranche of money needed in the overall project, which would cost some €2 million.

Landscaper Anthony John, who is based in Donard, Co Wicklow, has been brought on board to design the layout, with plans to include a covered boardwalk and bandstand, or an outdoor classroom, as well as playgrounds for toddlers and older children.

Mr O’Donovan said that one of the elements of the work is for the park to be incorporated in the town more, while a walkway will also be created along the river.

Cathaoirleach John Murphy and cllr John McDonald both noted the importance of the River Slaney to the park, while cllr William Paton said it was important that several invasive plant species, which are thriving on two islands in the river, must be dealt with properly. He also said that it would be necessary for shrubs and trees to be cut back because they provided cover for anti-social behaviour.

Mr O’Donovan said that the €500,000 applied for was the “stepping stone for the first part of the development” and that later on, the park could include amenities for teenagers, such as a skate park.

Cllr John Pender described playground as “essential” for families living in urban areas and their hinterlands and cited Castledermot’s recently launched playground as a prime example of how such facilities can be a wonderful resource for families.