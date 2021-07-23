Fraction of warmer houses energy scheme applicants had works completed

Around a third of applicants of the Better Energy Warmer Houses energy scheme in Carlow had works completed in the last 18 months.

Minister Eamon Ryan said Covid-19 had impacted the scheme and retrofits being carried out.

In Carlow, there had been 60 applications in 2020 and 2021. However, only 19 had been completed, 11 in 2020 and eight and in 2021.

The scheme delivers a range of energy efficiency measures free of charge to low income households vulnerable to energy poverty. To date over 143,000 homes have received free upgrades under the scheme, leaving the occupants better able to afford to heat their homes to an adequate level.

The approximate average value of the energy efficiency measures provided to households under the Better Energy Warmer Homes scheme was €14,800 in 2020.