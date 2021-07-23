Purse and iPhone stolen in Aldi supermarket

Friday, July 23, 2021

 

Aldi in Hanover, Carlow
Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Carlow are investigating an incident that occurred at a supermarket in Aldi supermarket, Hanover, Carlow on Wednesday.

Two men took a woman’s purse and phone from her bag. The purse is described as long in style and grey in colour, while the phone is a white iPhone 7. The theft occurred between 12.30pm and 1pm on Wednesday 21 July.

A similar incident occurred at a supermarket in Deansground, Kilkenny later the same day

Anyone who may have witnessed the theft is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Spike of Covid cases in Carlow town and surrounds

Thursday, 22/07/21 - 9:13pm

Eight Carlow pharmacies providing Pfizer vaccine

Thursday, 22/07/21 - 5:39pm

Plan to maximise economic benefits of Barrow Blueway launched

Thursday, 22/07/21 - 5:18pm