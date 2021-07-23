Purse and iPhone stolen in Aldi supermarket

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Carlow are investigating an incident that occurred at a supermarket in Aldi supermarket, Hanover, Carlow on Wednesday.

Two men took a woman’s purse and phone from her bag. The purse is described as long in style and grey in colour, while the phone is a white iPhone 7. The theft occurred between 12.30pm and 1pm on Wednesday 21 July.

A similar incident occurred at a supermarket in Deansground, Kilkenny later the same day

Anyone who may have witnessed the theft is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.