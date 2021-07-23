Take A Part Carlow completes year-long drawing project

Resident in Derreen Heights took part in the Love to draw project

By Elizabeth Lee

THE ever-innovative community arts group based in Carlow town, Take A Part, has just completed a year-long project where people were asked to draw their surroundings during the various lockdowns and freedoms over the past 12 months.

At the time of the initial Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, Take A Part Carlow had been making plans for a collaborative national art project with Creative Lives called Love to Draw. It became apparent that due to the lockdown measures, the Take A Part Carlow participants would not be able to make art in their usual way. Love to Draw was developed to encourage people to draw their surroundings and what they see in their daily lives – even when their usual lives were restricted – to create a visual description of Carlow. As part of the project, artist Eilish Langton led Take A Part Carlow’s first online venture, and art packs containing sketch books, scrap books, and drawing materials were sent to members of the Tullow Road community in Carlow town and Carlow Cricket Club. They then participated through Zoom classes, which were supported with tutorials uploaded onto the Take A Part Carlow website.

This week, there was huge excitement when the Love to Draw participants received boxes of beautiful postcards produced as part of the project, delivered to the Tullow Road by Leisa Grey and Damien McGlynn of Creative Lives. It was a fitting end to just one of the projects the Take A Part crew focused on during the challenging year.

