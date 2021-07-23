Tullow needs funding for outdoor dining

By Elizabeth Lee

CLLR William Paton called on Carlow County Council to seek funding urgently for Tullow to develop an outdoor dining space in the town’s square.

Cllr Paton was speaking at the July meeting of Tullow Municipal District when he stated that local business owners were “very anxious” that progress would be made in securing funding for the town. He said it was “very disappointing” that Tullow did not receive funding from the Bord Fáilte round of grants and that out of the €630,000 awarded to the county, only €30,000 was given to Tullow. He also said that applications made by the Develop Tullow Association were being ignored, even though they did meet the criteria needed for funding.

Brian O’Donovan, senior executive officer, said that council staff were meeting this week about the issue and that a co-ordinated plan would be put in place.