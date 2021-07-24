Digital hub shows what’s on offer in Carlow

A DIGITAL hub to connect businesses and communities to what’s on offer in Carlow was launched by minister Heather Humphreys last week.

The new Love Carlow website (lovecarlow.ie) highlights Carlow as open for business and helping to connect businesses, communities and visitors to the wide range of amenities and services in Co Carlow. The new Love Carlow site has over 600 businesses registered in the directory from a wide range of sectors and hosts information, news and event details from around the county.

Celebrating the launch of the new website, minister Humphreys met some of the local businesses listed on the site and was updated on how easy it is to search for local services, businesses, events and community news.

Speaking about the importance of the site, Brian O’Farrell, CEO of County Carlow Chamber of Commerce, said: “We want to ensure that businesses, producers and communities across Co Carlow can easily connect to support each other and promote the offerings of this great county. Today we are delighted to show minister Humphreys how easy it is for visitors to the site to connect with local retailers like Tip Top Toes and Detail Menswear, but also to connect with producers from different sectors like Made in Carlow, who showcase local art, craft and design.”

Registration for businesses on the site is free and the information displayed is uploaded by the business directly to the directory. Similarly, communities and event organisers can connect with the site to submit news and events in their areas for inclusion on the site.

Love Carlow is a project by the County Carlow Chamber of Commerce and is supported by Carlow County Council, Carlow Local Enterprise Office and the Government of Ireland. With any queries in relation to the site, visit www.lovecarlow.ie or contact the County Carlow Chamber on 059 9132337 or [email protected]