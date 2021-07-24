  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Four children rushed to hospital after funfair ride collapses

Four children rushed to hospital after funfair ride collapses

Saturday, July 24, 2021

By Cate McCurry, PA

Four children have been rushed to hospital after a funfair ride collapsed in Co Antrim.

A major incident is ongoing at Planet Fun at Carrickfergus Harbour.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 6pm on Saturday after they received reports that a ride collapsed.

Three children were taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and one child was taken to Antrim Area Hospital.

It is understood their injuries are not life-threatening.

A number of other children suffered injuries to their legs, but did not require hospital treatment.

Four emergency crews, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance attended the scene.

The funfair has been closed this evening.

In a statement, a spokesman for Planet Fun said: “Important update. Please note that due to unforeseen circumstances, Planet Fun will be closed tonight for the 7.30 to 10.30pm session.

“All tickets will automatically be refunded. Further updates will follow.”

Stewart Dickson, Alliance MLA for East Antrim, said: “I am concerned with regards to reports of accident at the funfair on Saturday.

“I understand from early reports that injuries are not serious and hope that continues to be the case.

“Following this, it is now important that the Health and Safety Executive and the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of whatever occurred.”

It is understood the funfair was recently opened in the area.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said that three fire appliances, a specialist rescue team and the Red Cross attended the scene.

The air ambulance was also dispatched to the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive has also been made aware of the incident, which is ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Met Éireann forecasts another day of sunshine before unsettled weather moves in

Saturday, 24/07/21 - 9:47pm

Many hospitality businesses will not reopen fully next week, industry group says

Saturday, 24/07/21 - 5:10pm

Anti-vaccine protests take place in Dublin and Belfast

Saturday, 24/07/21 - 4:43pm