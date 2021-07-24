Garda vehicle shot at during incident in Tallaght

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Gardaí in Dublin are investigation a shooting incident during which shots were fired at a marked Garda patrol vehicle.

The incident occurred shortly after 2.30am on Saturday in the Rossfield Avenue area of Tallaght when the squad car with unarmed uniform gardaí was on patrol in the area.

The officers came across three men, one in possession of a handgun and another in possession of a baseball bat.

The armed man discharged a number of shots towards the garda vehicle, one of which hit the car. No garda was injured in the incident and all three men fled the scene.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident and investigations are ongoing. A technical examination is also due to take place this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or footage from the area to come forward by contacting Tallaght Garda station on 01-666 600, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Wexford Lotto player wins over €116,000 in Friday draw

Saturday, 24/07/21 - 12:54pm

Vulnerable children over 12 could be vaccinated next as Government awaits Niac advice

Saturday, 24/07/21 - 12:09pm

Temporary layoffs for Aer Lingus Cork staff scrapped, airline confirms

Saturday, 24/07/21 - 10:58am