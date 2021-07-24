Terry was a man of keen intellect who had a passion for Gaelic games

THE rural area of Knockindrane, Garryhill in Co Carlow lost a well-known and popular member of the community with the passing on Friday 2 July of Terence (Terry) Shaughnessy. Aged 83, Terry had farmed at Knockindrane for the past 58 years, carrying on a mixed enterprise of livestock and tillage. He had been hospitalised for almost seven weeks before his death.

Terry was born into a farming background at Ballywilliamroe, Bagenalstown in February 1938, son of Terence and Annie (née Nolan) Shaughnessy. Terry took over the farm at Knockindrane, where his father was born, following the death of an uncle, Sylvester Shaughnessy.

Having attended national school in Bagenalstown, Terry went as a boarder to St Mary’s College, Knockbeg for his secondary education. He was a fiercely dedicated GAA man and during his Knockbeg days of the early to mid-1950s made lifelong friends among the students and teachers, in particular the footballers and hurlers. In that era, the college footballers and hurlers enjoyed notable success, Knockbeg completing the Leinster senior football/hurling colleges double in 1955, a rare achievement.

When pushed as to whether he had what it took to make the senior football team, Terry would always tell a story against himself. It seems he was put in at full-back for Knockbeg and did not get on too well, leading him to be told that he would not be playing the next day – or any other day! But that setback in no way diminished his great love of Gaelic games.

He was a lifelong supporter of the local GAA club teams and of Carlow county teams in both codes, while also following the great Éire Óg football team of the 1990s all over the country, including Croke Park.

Winter or summer, Terry was a familiar figure in the stand at Netwatch Cullen Park, often accompanied by his very good friend Michael O’Neill of Coolnacuppogue, Bagenalstown, another dedicated Gael.

At half-time, or perhaps between matches, Terry would often make his way to the back of the stand for a cigarette and to contemplate on how things were going on the field of play. He was a shrewd judge of a football or hurling game, also being a reliable source of reference for pressmen like me on games, scores and teams from the dim and distant past.

He was an avid supporter of Wexford hurling teams, having supported the Yellowbellies from the era of the early 1950s when they hit the big-time hurling scene with a team featuring the three Rackard brothers, Art Foley, Jim English, Carlow’s Mick Morrissey, Nick O’Donnell and Ned Wheeler. Terry attended many Leinster and All-Ireland finals involving the Slaneysiders down the years.

Over the time of his short, final illness, Terry received goodwill messages from a number of former Carlow GAA players and friends, going back as far as his college days. Those messages spoke of the high regard in which Terry Shaughnessy was held.

Pat Brophy, who attended Knockbeg with Terry, came from the midlands to see his friend in St Luke’s Hospital, while Fr Eddie Aughney, PP, St Mullins, another close friend from those days, was very supportive in Terry’s final days. Tom Kehoe of Clonmore and Carlow and Wicklow football fame, was in telephone contact with Terry twice every week and attended the obsequies on both days.

Terry organised get-togethers of his college and GAA friends, with an annual dinner being staged at The Astoria in Bagenalstown. It was a social function greatly enjoyed by everyone, with Terry Shaughnessy at its heart.

Another important aspect of Terry Shaughnessy’s life was music. He was vocalist and played trombone with the Bagenalstown-based Rolettes Showband. The Rolettes played throughout Ireland and in England during the showband era of the 1960s – they were on the road for about 13 years. Terry’s brother Dermot played guitar, while the group also included the late George Rothwell, Eddie Sinnott, Dinny Farrell, Terry Williams, John Joe Hennessy and Jim Drea. Terry was involved in a road accident in 1968 and an injury sustained to his arm brought an end to his involvement with The Rolettes.

Outside of farming, Terry was also an agent for the Royal Liver Insurance Company for about 25 years. That type of work suited him, as Terry had a great head for figures.

In a community sense, Terry was, for a number of years, an active chairperson of the local Drumphea committee charged with the upkeep of the local cemetery at St Lazerian’s Church, where he now lies at rest.

A man of keen intellect, Terry also maintained a strong interest in local history and was the go-to man when it came to tracing any aspect of the Shaughnessy family tree.

He was also a keen card player and played poker seven nights a week at one stage. Terry was also known as a shrewd 25s card player. He never drank, but it did not bother him if he went to the pub every night to play cards or have a chat with friends.

A single man, Terry was an affable, good-humoured individual, who enjoyed the company of his circle of friends. He was a good neighbour, a man of the soil, who would do a good turn for anyone in need. Terry’s home was an open house, the kettle was always on the boil and no visitor could leave without having a cup of tea.

He greatly loved his family, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, always showing great generosity to the children.

In recent years, Terry found an outlet for his singing talents, when he took part in the Song and Story Night at Rambling House sessions. He attended these musical and storied nights mainly in Ballindaggin, Co Wexford, Newtown, Borris, Rathoe and Clonegal. Renditions by Terry of ***Boolavogue*** and ***Ave Maria*** were among his favourites at these sessions.

Terry reposed in Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Sunday afternoon, where prayers were led by Mgr Brendan Byrne, Terry’s friend of 71 years, going back to their school days in Knockbeg.

His remains were removed to St Lazerian’s Church, Drumphea that evening, where they were received by Fr Pat Hughes, PP, Myshall-Clonegal. It was in keeping with Terry’s wishes that he repose overnight in the church where he worshipped for most of his life.

Terry’s funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Hughes on Monday morning, assisted by Mgr Byrne and Fr Seán Kelly, retired PP, Stradbally, Co Laois, Fr Joe Fleming, CC, Myshall-Clonegal, while Fr Eddie Aughney, PP, St Mullins was also in attendance.

A number of significant symbols of Terry’s life were brought to the altar at the start of Mass, this aspect being narrated by Siobhán, Terry’s niece: nephew Peter brought forward his pipe; grandnephew Fiach presented the ***Irish Farmers Journal***, which Terry read avidly; grandniece Gráinne brought up his watch; grandnephew Tristen came up with a photo of The Rolettes Showband; grandnephew Liam brought forward his mobile phone; grandniece Katie presented Terry’s reading glasses; while, finally, holy water was presented by grandniece Teagan.

The readings at Mass were by John Dowling (nephew) and Orla Moore (niece), while the Prayers of the Faithful were recited by close friend Michael O’Neill, nieces Claire, Mary, Catherine, grandnephew Seán and grandniece Orla.

During Mass, Fr Kelly, a student in Knockbeg at the same time as Terry, spoke of those far-off college days and referred to Terry’s love of the GAA and of his musical life.

At the end of Mass, Terry’s nephew Brian O’Shaughnessy expressed his thanks to the priests who officiated at the Mass, to Terry’s neighbours, friends and to the wider community for their expressions of sympathy at his passing.

The singing of hymns at Mass was by Joe Nolan, The Hunter’s Rest, Fenagh, with Eddie Sinnott on trumpet.

The coffin was borne from the church by Terry’s nephews John, Justin, Terry, Terence, Terry and cousin PJ to the strains of Gloria’s hit ***One day at a time***, one of Terry’s favourite songs.

The final prayers at the graveside were recited by Fr Hughes.

Terry is survived by sisters Bridget (Babs) Kiernan (Kilkenny), Lil Moore (Thurles), Ann Dowling (Johnstown, Co Kilkenny), Rita Shaughnessy (Patrick Street, Dublin), brothers Noel (Kent, England), George (Ballywilliamroe) and Dermot (Donore, Bagenalstown), sisters-in-law Bernie, Anne and Kitty, by nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and many friends.

Terry was predeceased by his brothers John, Michael and Syl, who lost his life in a road accident in 1949 at the age of 17. He was also predeceased by brothers-in-law Jimmy and Pat and sister-in-law Helen.

May Terry’s gentle soul rest in peace.