Vulnerable children over 12 could be vaccinated next as Government awaits Niac advice

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is expected to give guidance on the vaccination of younger people some time next week.

It is expected the group will suggest an approach similar to the one taken in Britain, where children over 12 will only be given a Covid-19 vaccine if they are extremely vulnerable or live with someone who is at risk.

As reported by The Irish Times, Niac is currently considering the vaccination of children aged between 12-15, with Ministers pushing for those with underlying conditions to be vaccinated next.

If the group suggest the wider vaccination of those aged 12-15 it is thought appointments could be rolled out within weeks. Consent would however be required from the child’s guardian.

The vaccine registration portal is also expected to open for 16 and 17-year-olds next week following findings from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that the Moderna jab can be used for children between 12-17, with studies reporting no new side effects.

This comes as the number of people in hospital with the virus has more than doubled over the last fortnight.

According to the latest figures from the HSE there are now 105 patients with Covid in hospital, 21 of whom are being treated in intensive care.