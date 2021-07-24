What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received 14 planning applications between 16 and 22 July.

Bagenalstown: BEAM Adult Education Services wishes for indefinite retention and continuation of works at ‘Shop Around’, Market Square, which is a protected structure. Plus permission is sought for a change of use from retail to adult training facility at the premises known as ‘Shop Around’ at Market Square, Bagenalstown.

Patrick and Eileen Ryan wish to construct a four-span slatted unit with lie-back at Corries, Bagenalstown.

Ballon: Stuart Glynn wishes to construct a development for a dormer dwelling and car garage at Kilknock, Ballon.

Burrin Celtic FC wishes to develop a two-storey extension to existing clubhouse at Ballinvalley, Ballon.

Bunclody: Clive Fitzharris wishes to construct a new two-storey extension to the rear of an existing

Two-storey detached farmhouse at Deerpark Old, Bunclody.

Carlow: Thompson Project Management Ltd wishes to construct a stainless steel workshop separate from the existing workshops at New Acre, Athy Road, Carlow.

Rory and Niamh Byrne wish to construct a single-storey extension to the side and rear of existing single-storey dwelling at Browneshill Road Lower, Carlow.

Paul and Claire Moore wish to re-order and extension of dwelling house at The Orchards, Tullow Road, Chapelstown.

Garryhill: William Farrell wishes to provide development consisting of the demolition of the existing structures; the front porch, the existing windows in the front elevation, a gable roof and a chimney over the front part of the house, a flat roof over the remaining building, a part of the rear extension; the chimney and the stonewalled shed at the rear. The development will also consist of the construction of the new three-bed dwelling extension to the rear and new structures at Ballinakill, Garryhill.

Graiguecullen: MB Homes Ltd wish to construct 18 new houses at The Numbers, Graiguecullen.

Myshall: Con McCabe wishes to construct extension to the sides of existing dwelling and minor alterations to existing dwelling to accommodate new domestic garage at Ballinacrea, Myshall.

Nurney: Audrey and Darren Hassett wish to demolish an existing house ruins and construct a single-storey dwelling at Newtown, Nurney, Carlow.

Rathmore: Seamus Nolan wishes to demolish an existing uninhabited dwelling, for the construction of a new 185.73m2 single-storey four-bedroom split-level dwelling at Rathmore, Carlow.

Tullow: John Joe Keogh wishes to demolish existing dwelling house and construction of a terrace of three two-storey town houses at Abbey Street, Tullow.