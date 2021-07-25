Bagenalstown woman was giving and generous and always had a word for everyone

MARY Foster, 9 Conway Park, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow passed away peacefully at her home on Friday 11 June in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her husband William (Bill), Mary (née Lillis) was a member of an old and highly respected Bagenalstown family.

Mary suffered a stroke in January 2018 and since then had been admitted to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on a number of occasions but, in the main, was cared for with great devotion by family members with the valuable assistance of home help.

Born on 4 March 1935 to John and Susan (née Dowling) Lillis, Mary was the eldest in a family of five children. She was educated by the local Presentation Sisters and at an early age went out to work.

At Mary’s funeral Mass in St Andrew’s Parish Church, Bagenalstown on Sunday 13 June, a well-crafted, heartfelt eulogy provided a broad narrative of the life and times of Mary Foster. The eulogy was compiled by her daughter Olivia Jenkinson and read by niece Mary Hickey.

The eulogy started: “The saying goes ‘A mother’s love is a blessing’, and we were truly blessed by having Mary as our mother. She had the kindest heart and was always thinking of us and all her family. Mam knew everyone’s birthday and we all got birthday or Christmas presents from her, even down to her great-grandnieces and nephews.

“Mam worked hard all her life in the Collins home, with hairdresser Sheila Bowes, the local district hospital and the Mount Leinster Arms Hotel. When she started work, she paid a shilling a week off a bike. Back then, times were hard and money wasn’t plentiful, but Breda (Mary’s sister) said nearly every week Mary came home with an outfit for her pride and joy, the golden child, Andy. She was always giving and generous, holding that things were made to go around.

“Mam was born near St Andrew’s Church at the Anchor Byrne’s in 1935. Mary’s family later moved to No 2 Fair Green. Mam was the eldest of five – her siblings being Annie Kane, Breda Kane, the late John Lillis and the late Vera Power. She was always watching out for her brother and sisters, so much so that she took a few belts in school for her cheeky sister Annie.

“Dances were the place to be back then. Mam made a date in the local McGrath Hall with a boy from out the road, but then decided he wasn’t for her and let Daddy walk her home. That was all of 71 years ago. They courted for 16 years before they got married – they didn’t want to rush things!

“Margaret (Mag) was born two years later in the Fair Green and two years later we moved to Conway Park, which was only a few hundred yards away. At that time there was only our row of houses up there. Mam was expecting William and she would often look out at the fields and cry because she said it was like living in the middle of the country. Nana Lillis came up to look after Mag while Mam was in hospital having William and never went home. She lived with us until she passed away.

“We had a happy childhood. Mam and Dad always did their best and we never wanted for anything. They had different political views, Mam being a strong Fianna Fáil supporter and Dad a committed Labour supporter. Once, Mam even got a big poster of MJ Nolan and replaced the Labour one Dad had hanging outside the house. She got a rake to pull down the Labour poster!”

The eulogy stated that, after a few years, Mary went back to work, cleaning the Presentation de la Salle College, along with Vera, and later Brenda. “Over the last few days many past pupils have said they have fond memories of Mam singing as she worked. She always covered for those in the bathrooms who were up to no good.

“Mam loved going to bingo three times a week. She was a great supporter of the GAA in Bagenalstown and would walk the whole of the town selling tickets and fundraising for the clubs. I was told yesterday that back in 1989 the juvenile hurlers wouldn’t have got to Féile na Gael without her fundraising efforts.

“I’m sure the neighbours often heard herself and Dad shouting ‘Come on the Town’ during radio GAA commentaries. She always had tickets for sale and was instrumental in raising a huge amount of funds for Bagenalstown parish.

“She was very well known throughout the community and always had a word for everybody. Mam had a great sense of humour; she always liked a good joke; she loved her fashion and enjoyed wearing vibrant colours. She was always in great form and had a smile that would light up a room when she entered.”

The eulogy went on to relate that in recent years Mary loved playing the slot machines and would visit Tramore with her sisters Annie and Breda, along with sister-in-law Mary Lillis. They also roped Brenda and Catherine into going many a weekend. This earned them the title ‘The Golden Girls’. “When they came home from Tramore, they would say it was lovely down there; mind you, they never had a suntan. When asked how they got on, they would reply: “We got great play at the slots and what happens in Tramore stays in Tramore. You knew then their luck wasn’t in.”

Then there were the trips over the years that Mary and Bill made with her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-laws, with Breda and Christy Kane, Annie and Tom Kane.

“Mam had great faith; she loved going to Mass and saying her prayers. We often wondered if she slept at all or just spent the night praying. Lourdes was a very special place for her and she visited the French shrine seven times. Daughters Olivia and Mag accompanied Mary on three of these Lourdes trips.

“Her family meant everything to her and she loved us all. She made her daughter-in-law Lisa and son-in-law Steve so welcome from the first time they came to the house. Nothing could compare to the love and pride Mam had for her two grandchildren Billy and Zoe. They were her world and her face would light up when she saw them.”

Olivia’s eulogy referred to the hard battle Mary waged following her stroke. She was effusive in her praise for her mother’s carers, whom she was very fond of. She also thanked Dr Aoife Cody and all at the Bachelors Walk medical practice and the staff of St Luke’s Hospital for providing such excellent care for Mary. She extended thanks to Liam and Paul for their professional service and to all “who have contributed to this celebration of Mam’s life”.

There was also a mention for their very kind neighbours, on whom the family could always rely.

“William, Lisa, Billy, Steve, Olivia and Zoe wish to extend a massive thanks to Margaret (Mag) for the care, love, compassion, patience and time spent looking after her mother. Mary was so blessed to have Mag as her daughter.”

The eulogy concluded: “Sleep well, Mam, and God bless you.”

Mary’s uncle Jim Lillis from Kilcarrig Street was a casualty of the tragic Irish Civil War. A volunteer, Jim took the anti-Treaty side in that conflict and took part in an attack on the Free State army. He was found in possession of a rifle and following a trial in Dublin was sentenced to death, a verdict carried out at Carlow Barracks on 15 January 1923. He was aged 22. Jim Lillis is buried in Dunleckney Cemetery, Bagenalstown and the local branch of the Organisation of National Ex-Service Men and Women (ONE) erected a plaque to his memory at Kilcarrig Street a few years ago.

Mary was waked in Somers’ Funeral Home, Bagenalstown, where Fr Peter Medves, CC, led prayers.

Her remains were removed to St Andrew’s Parish Church, where Mary worshipped all her life, on Saturday evening 12 June, where they were received by Fr Peter.

Mary’s funeral Mass, also celebrated by Fr Peter, took place on Sunday morning with Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Readings at Mass were by nephew Andy Kane and sister-in-law Mary Foster, while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by daughter-in-law Lisa Foster, nieces Suzanne O’Neill and Gillian Boyle, Niamh Minchin, whom Mary regarded as a granddaughter, grandniece and Kelsey Cody.

The Offertory gifts were brought forward by niece and goddaughter Margaret Dowling, and Catherine O’Brien, also a niece and goddaughter. At the Offertory, Mary’s two grandchildren Billy Foster and Zoe Jenkinson presented a mini slot machine and her bingo board and bingo book.

The singing of hymns was by Seamus Lee, Bagenalstown, who also played guitar and sang Mary’s favourite song ***Never grow old*** at the Communion reflection.

Following Mass, Mary was laid to rest in the local Cemetery of the Assumption. Her coffin was carried by her son William, son-in-law Steve Jenkinson, godson James Lillis and nephews Toss Kane, Mick Lillis and Andrew Power, with Fr Medves reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Mary is survived by her son William (Ballyragget), daughters Margaret Foster (Conway Park) and Olivia Jenkinson (Ballywilliamroe), daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law Steve, grandchildren Billy and Zoe, sisters Annie Kane (Lorum) and Breda Kane (Pairc Muire), brother-in-law Billy Power (St Brigid’s Crescent), sister-in-law Mary Foster (Kilree), by nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and her many friends.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Mary Foster was celebrated on Sunday 11 July in St Andrew’s Church.