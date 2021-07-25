Covid: 1,126 new cases as caution urged ahead of hospitality reopening

The Department of Health has confirmed 1,126 new cases of Covid-19 as of midnight on Saturday.

The latest figures from the HSE show there are 123 people in hospital with the virus, 22 of whom are being treated in ICU.

As the hospitality sector prepares for the resumption of indoor dining on Monday, health officials have urged caution as hospital figures continue to rise.

Earlier today, HSE chief executive Paul Reid tweeted over 5.5 million doses of Covid vaccines have now been administered in the State, equating to 83 per cent of the adult population being partially vaccinated, while over 68 per cent are fully vaccinated.

“As hospitality, society & the economy opens up further, let’s all embrace it safely and make it work,” Mr Reid said.

From tomorrow, people who are fully vaccinated against Covid, or have recently recovered from the virus, will be permitted to dine indoors, however, they will have to show proof of their immunity and give their details for contact tracing when they arrive.

On Friday night, Fáilte Ireland published updated operational guidelines for businesses, stating that live music will not be permitted, service will be from the table only, and all customers must be off the premises by 11.30pm.