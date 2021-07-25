Cyclist who died after crash in Co Cork named locally

Olivia Kelleher

A cyclist who died following a road crash in Kildorrery, Co Cork, on Saturday evening has been named locally.

Prayers are due to be offered for the man, identified locally as Michael Burke of Shanballymore, Co Cork, on Saturday evening. Mr Burke was due to celebrate his 47th birthday next Saturday.

Archdeacon Gerard Casey, who is a retired priest in Doneraile, Co Cork, said the family of the deceased were in the thoughts and prayers of the wider community.

“I would have known of his family from long ago. I am very sorry to hear of it. They are in our prayers,” he said.

Fine Gael Councillor Noel McCarthy said it was terribly sad news for Shanballymore and surrounding areas.

“I was so sorry to hear it and my sympathy goes to the family of the victim. I hear he loved cycling and was just out cycling when a tragic accident occurred,” he said.

Mr Burke was treated at the scene of the incident in Meadstown, Kildorrery. He was later pronounced dead with a postmortem due to be held at Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí­ are appealing for anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who may have video including dashcam footage, to contact them.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating a fatal, single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at Meadstown in Kildorrery, Co Cork, at approximately 6.20pm on Saturday.”

The road where the accident occurred has reopened and investigations are continuing. Gardaí­ can be contacted at Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.