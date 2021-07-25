Funeral takes place of mother who drowned attempting to rescue son

Olivia Kelleher

A young mother who drowned while attempting to save her child in a Co Cavan lake was laid to rest following a funeral mass on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking at the funeral of Natasha Core (29) at the Church of the Holy Family in Loch Gowna, Kevin Mooney said his daughter’s dedication to her sons, Tyler and Leighton, would forever be etched in the hearts and minds of those closest to her.

“She was a loving mum and she made her family proud,” he said. “When you were down, she put a smile on your face and she made you happy. She’s a hero to Tyler and Leighton and she is an angel. She is my hero and she is my angel.”

Ms Core died on Wednesday when she jumped into the water at Loch Gowna after noticing her eldest son was experiencing problems while swimming.

Ms Core, of Lough View, Loch Gowna, managed to rescue the nine-year-old boy but got into difficulty herself and drowned.

Her body was recovered following an emergency operation involving the Fire Services and the Civil Defence. The Dublin-based Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 also provided assistance.

A postmortem was subsequently carried out at Navan Hospital. The death is being treated as a tragic accident.

Natasha’s partner Joseph Donohoe paid tribute to her on Facebook.

“I hope you get the best bed in heaven because you deserve it. You were the best mother to the boys anyone could ask for. I love you Tasha, until we meet again.”

Natasha is survived by her father, Kevin Mooney, her mother, Lorraine Core, her ‘adored sons’, Tyler and Leighton, her brothers, Kevin and Jason, grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, her partner, Joseph and her stepmother, Sandra.