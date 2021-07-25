Man (40s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Co Cork

Sunday, July 25, 2021

A man has been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Cork on Saturday evening.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at Meadstown in Kildorrery at approximately 6.20pm.

A male cyclist, aged in his 40s, received treatment at the scene, however, he was later pronounced dead.

His remains were taken to University Hospital Cork where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

The scene remains closed in order to facilitate a technical examination, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to contact them at Fermoy Garda station on 025-82100 or through the Garda confidential line on 1800-666 111.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Met Éireann forecasts another day of sunshine before unsettled weather moves in

Saturday, 24/07/21 - 9:47pm

Four children rushed to hospital after funfair ride collapses

Saturday, 24/07/21 - 7:41pm

Many hospitality businesses will not reopen fully next week, industry group says

Saturday, 24/07/21 - 5:10pm