Man (40s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Co Cork

A man has been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Cork on Saturday evening.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at Meadstown in Kildorrery at approximately 6.20pm.

A male cyclist, aged in his 40s, received treatment at the scene, however, he was later pronounced dead.

His remains were taken to University Hospital Cork where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

The scene remains closed in order to facilitate a technical examination, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to contact them at Fermoy Garda station on 025-82100 or through the Garda confidential line on 1800-666 111.