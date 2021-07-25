Motorcyclist (40s) dies after collision with tractor and jeep in Letterkenny

A motorcyclist has died after a traffic collision in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Gardaí attended the scene of the serious collision on the N14 between Dry Arch roundabout and the Port Road roundabout at approximately 4.55pm on Sunday.

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 40s, was seriously injured while driving in traffic. His motorcycle collided with a jeep and a tractor.

He was removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Letterkenny in a critical condition, where he later died.

The male driver of the jeep was uninjured and the driver of the tractor was taken to hospital to receive medical attention. His injuries are non-life threatening.

The scene is currently preserved and investigators are conducting their examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the N14 on Sunday evening between the Dry Arch and Port Road roundabouts and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make it available to gardaí.