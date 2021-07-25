  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Taylor Swift in Donegal? Fans speculate about Ireland visit after social media post

Taylor Swift in Donegal? Fans speculate about Ireland visit after social media post

Sunday, July 25, 2021

Taylor Swift has shared photographs of herself on a well-known Co Donegal beach.

Posting on Instagram and Twitter on Saturday to promote her latest single, the pop star is seen on the sands of Ballymastocker Bay in Portsalon.

Eagle-eyed Donegal locals spotted the beach’s distinctive footbridge in the background of one of the images.

The long beach on the Fanad peninsula was recently named by travel publisher Lonely Planet as one Ireland’s best beaches to visit.

It was also voted the second most beautiful beach in the world by Observer newspaper readers (pipped only by the Seychelles).

Fans and locals are speculating on social media if Swift visited Co Donegal during the recent heatwave. It is not known if the 31-year-old musician is in Ireland at the moment.

Ireland's best beaches Taylor Swift visited one of Ireland’s most beautiful beaches: Ballymastocker Bay in Portsalon, Co Donegal. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty

Swift was promoting her new single, an orchestral version of The Lakes, released on Saturday to commemorate the first anniversary of her latest album, Folklore.

The song was written and produced by Swift and her boyfriend, English actor Joe Alwyn.

They have been together since 2016 and he helped write several songs on Folklore and its sister record Evermore under the pseudonym William Bowery.

Alwyn is starring in the TV adaptation of Irish author Sally Rooney’s debut novel, Conversations with Friends.

The TV show was filming in Belfast during May this year, sparking speculation that the couple were later travelling together in the north of Ireland.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

More than one million fully vaccinated in Northern Ireland

Sunday, 25/07/21 - 4:21pm

Covid: 1,126 new cases as caution urged ahead of hospitality reopening

Sunday, 25/07/21 - 3:38pm

Funfair ride collapse caused by ‘misuse of equipment’ by teenagers

Sunday, 25/07/21 - 2:18pm