Taylor Swift in Donegal? Fans speculate about Ireland visit after social media post

Taylor Swift has shared photographs of herself on a well-known Co Donegal beach.

Posting on Instagram and Twitter on Saturday to promote her latest single, the pop star is seen on the sands of Ballymastocker Bay in Portsalon.

Eagle-eyed Donegal locals spotted the beach’s distinctive footbridge in the background of one of the images.

It’s been 1 year since we escaped the real world together and imagined ourselves someplace simpler. With tall trees & salt air. Where you can wear lace nightgowns that make you look like a Victorian ghost & no one will side eye you cause no one is around https://t.co/4Gfmh9hXDs pic.twitter.com/MmsujVaV83 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 24, 2021

The long beach on the Fanad peninsula was recently named by travel publisher Lonely Planet as one Ireland’s best beaches to visit.

It was also voted the second most beautiful beach in the world by Observer newspaper readers (pipped only by the Seychelles).

Fans and locals are speculating on social media if Swift visited Co Donegal during the recent heatwave. It is not known if the 31-year-old musician is in Ireland at the moment.

Swift was promoting her new single, an orchestral version of The Lakes, released on Saturday to commemorate the first anniversary of her latest album, Folklore.

The song was written and produced by Swift and her boyfriend, English actor Joe Alwyn.

They have been together since 2016 and he helped write several songs on Folklore and its sister record Evermore under the pseudonym William Bowery.

Alwyn is starring in the TV adaptation of Irish author Sally Rooney’s debut novel, Conversations with Friends.

The TV show was filming in Belfast during May this year, sparking speculation that the couple were later travelling together in the north of Ireland.