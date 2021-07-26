40% of social housing applicants refused a new home during June

By Suzanne Pender

AN INCREDIBLE 40% of people offered social housing across Co Carlow last month turned down the offer of a new home.

At the recent meeting of Carlow County Council, several members were shocked to learn this statistic, given the county’s lengthy housing list and the current housing crisis.

Cllr William Paton raised the issue and expressed his surprise that 40% of people who were offered a vacant social house in the county “turned it down” over the month of June.

“I had a look at Daft.ie before I came into the meeting and there are just 12 houses available for rent in Co Carlow today, the vast majority of which are aimed at student accommodation. Four-bedroomed houses at a cost of €1,350 and not a single house for rent in Tullow or Bagenalstown,” said cllr Paton.

“Why is it then that 40% of people offered a social house turned it down? It just does not make sense,” he stated.

Cllr Paton examined the figures indicating that 20 offers of social housing were made over the month of June across the county’s three municipal districts, with eight applicants refusing the offer of the social home they were allocated.

Cllr Ken Murnane was incensed by the statistic and remarked “this 40% is definitely not a figure that represents Carlow town, and I want that clearly stated”.

“It must have been people refusing a house in some small village or something, because that is not the experience in Carlow town,” added cllr Murnane.

Cllr John Murphy also expressed his surprise, describing it as “a seriously high figure”, while cllr Arthur McDonald disputed the data, too.

Director of housing Michael Brennan accepted that refusal is an issue and can occur for a variety of reasons, including the location of the property offered or the type of accommodation offered. He said it was up to the council to assess if the refusal was reasonable or unreasonable, adding that to refuse the social housing offered on two occasions does result in a penalty for the applicant.

Mr Brennan said that in the context of “people saying there is a housing crisis”, the figure was surprising, but insisted this figure was “just a snapshot” and a wider assessment could only be reached over a number of months.