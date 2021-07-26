Carlow festival celebrates Africa’s rich cultural heritage

By Elizabeth Lee

THE first-ever festival in the county to celebrate the history and culture of Africa took place recently, organised by the Carlow Africa Support Group.

Founded by Bolaji Adeyanju earlier this year, the group has some 50 members from Zimbabwe and Nigeria.

The inaugural festival had to take place virtually because of Covid restrictions, nevertheless it proved to be a great success.

Contributing guests appeared on video, when they spoke about various aspects of Africa culture. Danielle Donatus wrote a poem, which was recited by her mother Blessing, who also shared some of her favourite stories, while Nina Uwagbai made a video on how to make African braids. Another contributor, Runi and her daughter Glorious, did a fascinating presentation about Nigeria’s vast culture and heritage.

One of the many highlights was the adaptation of a story entitled ***Tanetsa the Hunter*** into a short film by Jolly O’Rock, which featured her son Gael.

“The festival had to be virtual this time, but we hope to have more events when we can meet up in bigger numbers,” she said.

Jolly is also involved in a church community group called Younity, which supports young people and their families.

They organise an annual fun day, which usually takes place in Carlow town. With the ongoing restrictions, they’ve modified their plans and hope to host a family-orientated event in the town on Saturday 7 August.

If you’d like to know more about how to join the Carlow Africa Support Group, log onto their Facebook page or phone 086 1787672.