Covid vaccine registration opens for older teenagers tomorrow

Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccine registration portal will open tomorrow for older teenagers aged 16 and 17, the Minister for Health has announced.

Stephen Donnelly said those under the age of 18 can register for a mRNA vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna.

“It’s important that we continue to get as many of our population vaccinated as soon as vaccines are available and following the safety advice of our experts,” he said in a tweet.

— Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 26, 2021

Everyone over the age of 18 can currently register for a vaccine, and the Government hopes the majority of young adults will be fully vaccinated before the start of the new academic year.

As further restrictions were lifted on Monday amid cases continuing to rise, the Government is under pressure to have as many teenagers vaccinated before pupils return to the classroom.

A further 1,345 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic on Monday, with 87 per cent in those under the age of 45.

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheál Martin made a direct appeal to young people to get vaccinated as the number of cases linked to the Delta variant soars.

More than 5.5 million doses of the Covid-19 have administered across Ireland. Almost 70 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated, and almost 80 per cent has received the first of two doses.