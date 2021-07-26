Death notices and funeral arrangements

Majella Brophy (née Tobin)

Maidenhead, Ballylinan, Athy, Co. Kildare and formerly of “Avalon”, Ballylaughan, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on July 25th, 2021, at her home.

Beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Dermot, adored grandmother of Ruáirí, cherished sister of the late Margaret, loved daughter of Annie and the late Mikey, treasured daughter-in-law of Mary and the late John Joe, loved sister-in-law of Bill and godmother of Jessica.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, mother, grandchild, daughter-in-law Ciara, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, niece, relatives and friends.

May Majella Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles, on Wednesday at 11am and will be followed by a cremation Service in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 2.15pm.

Majella’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Church of the Sacred Heart, online streaming service by using the following link

https://arlesparish.ie/webcam/

Majella’s Cremation Service in Mount Jerome Crematorium can be viewed on the following link

https://vimeo.com/event/139693

The family would like to thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time

Thomas (Tom) O’Mara

Rathellen, Leighlinbridge and formerly Parknakyle, Old Leighlin, Co. Carlow, July 25 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Predeceased by his brothers Martin and Dan, sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sadie, sister Elizabeth Carragher (Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan), nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Tom’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Owing to government guidelines regarding Public gatherings, a private funeral Mass for Tom will take place on Wednesday morning in St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, at 11am (max 50 people) that can be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Andy Verney

Lisnavagh, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 20 July 2021 (suddenly) at Naas General Hospital; Beloved husband of the late Jane and loving father of Lucy, Rowena and Emma; Sadly missed by his loving family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Removal from Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly on Saturday 31 July, at 2pm. to St. Mary’s Church, Baltinglass arriving for 2.30pm Service with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. (Max 50 people in church)