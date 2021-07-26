FF and FG accused of abusing their power

By Suzanne Pender

A DECISION to limit the number of notices of motion a councillor can put forward at a meeting to just one was described as “an attempt to abuse the pandemic for political gain”. At the recent meeting of Carlow County Council it was agreed to change standing orders so that each councillor could submit just one notice of motion at the monthly meetings, given the time constraints that the local authority must abide by under Covid-19 guidelines.

Currently, a council meeting cannot last more and one hour and 55 minutes. During recent lockdowns, remote council meetings via Microsoft Teams were exceeding four hours. Prior to the pandemic, councillors were entitled to bring forward three notices of motion at each meeting.

Cllr William Paton stated that he was “completely and utterly opposed to this change in standing orders”, adding that if members have an issue of concern, they should be entitled to bring it forward as a notice of motion. “This is just radically unfair, poor politics and anti-democratic,” he said.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace agreed, stating that the change was “very unfair” and a case of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael abusing their political position on the council. “This is an abuse of the pandemic for your own political gain,” she argued.

“Neither I nor the executive make the rules regarding the limit of one hour and 55 minutes for a meeting … that is government guidelines,” stated cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan.

The change was then proposed by cllr Kinsella, seconded by cllr Fergal Browne and agreed by a majority.