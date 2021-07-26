Library funding boost

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Library has this week secured funding of €14,619, part of an announcement of library supports for marginalised, socially excluded and disadvantaged communities.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the funding, which will assist libraries in connecting with older people, the unemployed and other marginalised, socially excluded and disadvantaged groups.

“Carlow Library, like so many across the country, has responded brilliantly in the past 18 months to the challenges of the pandemic. The staff there have provided a brilliant service to local people and maintained community ties at such a difficult time,” said the Carlow-based TD.

“The kind of programmes being funded through this initiative will benefit library users of all ages,” she added.