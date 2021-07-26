New arts festival in Bagenalstown

Muine Bheag Arts co-founders Mark Buckeridge and Leah Corbett with work-in-progress by artist Rory Mullen

By Elizabeth Lee

A NEW arts festival aimed at involving local people to engage with art will be launched this Friday, 30 July, in Bagenalstown.

Muine Bheag Arts is an artist-run organisation which hosts a temporary programme of exhibitions, artist residencies, experimental projects, workshops and events.

Their programme, Grass Roots, takes place from 30 July to 29 August. Artists Mark Buckeridge from Bagenalstown and Leah Corbett from Co Tipperary are the founders of Muine Bheag Arts. Mark studied fine art at Crawford College of Art and Design, Cork and a masters in fine art at Sandberg Institute in Amsterdam. Leah is an artist and former co-director of Catalyst Arts, Belfast and curator-in-residence at Kilkenny Arts Office Gallery.

“We set up Muine Bheag Arts as a way of creating conversations, developing new relationships in the community and making art available to a rural audience. For me, growing up in the local area, there were limited cultural activities available. I saw the potential to develop something and was encouraged by the support from local people and community groups. Muine Bheag has a lot to offer and we’re grateful for the positivity and help we’ve received so far,” said Mark.

Grass Roots is located in public spaces throughout Bagenalstown. The programme includes contributions from Bog Cottage, Saidhbhín Gibson, Carl Giffney, Mary O’Leary, Nollaig Molloy, Rory Mullen, Cliodhna Timoney and Katie Watchorn.

The Grass Roots programme will be launched on Friday 30 July at 6pm in Phelan’s Pub, Muine Bheag.

There will be a series of public sculptures on view throughout the town at various locations, such as Chapel Lane, the water treatment plant, across the river bank at Rudkin’s Mill and the community centre.