1,120 new cases as €2 million announced for Covid-19 Biobank

Kenneth Fox

A further 1,120 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

They said as of 8am today, 142 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 27 are in ICU.

It comes as the Government has announced an investment of €2 million for a national Covid-19 Biobank.

They said it was established by the Health Research Board at the request of the Department of Health. It will ensure that Covid-19 samples/data are collected in a coordinated and harmonised manner, and that a mechanism is established to ensure access for researchers.

They added that it will create greater opportunity for research and innovation to increase our understanding of the virus as well as inform new treatment and management strategies, improve outcomes for patients, and better prepare the country for future emergencies.

Clinical data

In a statement the Department of Health said: “Biobanks collect, store and distribute biological samples and associated clinical data and are crucial platforms for health research and innovation because they increase our understanding of disease in many ways.

“The key to the ongoing fight against Covid-19 is to provide researchers with the material necessary to accelerate scientific discovery and collaboration.

“For example, without biobanked samples from patients with the virus, vaccines could not have been developed in record time, and we would not be able to track their effectiveness over time or in response to emerging variants”

Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly said: “The Government’s Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021 Plan for Living with Covid-19 firmly acknowledges that coordinated research and innovation, both nationally and internationally, is critical to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and future threats.”

He said it highlights the need for “infrastructure to support biorepository studies”, as it is key for research that translates into better patient care and outcomes.