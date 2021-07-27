Boy mauled by family dog in Carlow town

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

By Elizabeth Lee

A SIX-YEAR-OLD boy underwent emergency surgery after he was savagely attacked by his family’s Pitbull terrier yesterday evening in Carlow town.

The little boy had been playing in the garden at around 6pm in the area known as The Plots in Carlow town, when the dog turned on him and attacked him. A neighbour who heard the attack ran to the child’s aid and managed to get the dog away from him.

Gardaí were the first to arrive at the scene and administered first-aid. Paramedics then arrived and, after assessing the situation, the boy was airlifted to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin.

He had sustained serious damage from the attack and had to undergo emergency surgery on his leg.

It’s believed that the boy is now in a stable condition and the dog was put down last night by a local vet.

