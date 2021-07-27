Carlow court pays tribute to the late Tos Quinn

TRIBUTES were paid last week to a highly-respected and well-known solicitor who has appeared regularly in Carlow courts over recent decades.

Thomas ‘Tos’ Quinn died on Sunday 18 July. The Athy solicitor would have been a regular in Carlow courts during a career that spanned more than four decades, while he also had a sub-office in Baltinglass for a period.

He was held in the highest esteem and with deep affection by his colleagues, who paid tribute to him at Carlow District Court on Wednesday.

Judge Geraldine Carthy had known Mr Quinn for over 20 years. The judge described him as “a stalwart in the legal community”.

“A professional, a gentleman, honest and willingness to help and assist are all words I used to describe him,” said the judge.

Known for his courteous and kind manner, Judge Carthy recalled Tos’s mantra that he was “talking” rather than litigating, when in court.

Tos was known for his community work and his musical skills as a renowned uilleann piper, who led the sessions in Clancy’s of Athy for 40 years. Tos came to Athy in the mid-1970s to work for HG Donnelly and Sons, before moving to Tadhg Brennan Solicitors and then taking over that practice.

Long-serving Carlow solicitor John O’Sullivan said that Tos went about his work with kindness, and the profession was poorer without him.

“Tos was very proud to be a solicitor and very proud of how he helped people,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

Solicitor Joe Farrell said he had first met Tos as a young man in 1997 in Carlow and had shadowed him in court in Athy.

“Since then, he has shown me nothing but kindness and was always welcoming to me.”

In recent times, Mr Farrell would act as agent for Mr Quinn in Carlow District ***quid pro quo***, but Tos would not leave it at that. “Every Christmas, there would be a parcel delivered for my kids with the latest popular toy.”

Mr Farrell said there was every chance that Tos’s wife Ann had done the research on the toy, but that was Tos’s agency fee.

Tos’s positive, upbeat attitude to his profession and life was also remarked on.

Mr Farrell said conversations with him usually concluded with a ‘fantastic’, ‘well done’ or ‘good stuff’.

“He was a really positive, glass-half-full fella,” he said. “I really will miss him.”

Tos’s integrity was well known. Mr Farrell recounted a client wishing to make a substantial investment on the basis of a newspaper advertisement. Mr Farrell was reluctant to his give his blessing to it, but then saw who was acting for the other party – Tos Quinn. What had been seen as a risky investment was now blue chip, said Mr Farrell.

Sergeant Hud Kelly expressed his condolences on behalf of Superintendent Aidan Brennan and Carlow gardaí. Sgt Kelly said he had first met Mr Quinn in 1996 as a young garda in court. Mr Quinn and his colleagues had always been good to him … “hard but fair”.

He described Mr Quinn as “a true gentleman”.

Court clerk Deirdre O’Callaghan, on behalf of the Court Services, and barrister Eamonn O’Moore on behalf of the Law Library, also expressed their condolences on the passing of Mr Quinn.

Tos is survived by Ann and his children and their partners Allison, Marcus and Chloe, Grace and Ben, Conor and Kate and Cormac and Caroline. He was a proud grandfather of Neve, Beatrice, Arthur, Fraser and Atticus and beloved brother of Fionnuala (twin), Rob, Eileen, Mal and the late Dan, Caitriona and Deirdre.

Tos was laid to rest on Thursday after funeral Mass at St Michael’s Church, Athy.