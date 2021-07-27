Carlow group aims to get citizens more involved in the democratic process

CARLOW Public Participation Network (PPN) is striving to get people to re-engage with the democratic process.

Carlow PPN members called for more participation in democracy at the launch of Social Justice Ireland’s ‘Participation’ policy brief. The brief states that citizen participation is key to a thriving democracy, while individuals and groups need access to relevant information and ways to engage with policy makers. It added that every person should have a right to have a say in how and where infrastructure is delivered, what services are required and provided and what policies are implemented to shape their communities.

Claire Howlin, secretariat member, Carlow PPN, said: “Citizen participation is key to a thriving democracy. It has become clear that we need a new forum and structure for discussing issues on which people disagree as political and mass communication systems develop. It is crucially important for our democracy that people feel engaged in this process and all voices are heard in a constructive way. There are many ways in which this can be done through both technology and personal engagement. A civil society forum and the formulation of a new social contract against exclusion has the potential to re-engage people with the democratic process.”

Carlow PPN is a collective of several environmental, social inclusion, community and voluntary organisations, which facilitates the participation and representation of communities in a fair, equitable and transparent way through the environmental, social inclusion, community and voluntary sectors on decision-making bodies.

“Ensuring that people are involved in making the decisions that affect them and their communities is a key element of real democracy. True involvement requires participation that goes beyond voting and representative democracy. Local and national government policies affect every one of us, and every one of us should have our say. At a time when the very fabric of democracy is under threat across the globe, this is something we must strive to protect,” said Trish Duffe, resource worker with Carlow PPN.