Death notices and funeral announcements

Sinéad Ní Nualláin

Graiguecullen, Carlow / Graiguecullen, Laois

The untimely and sudden passing of our beautiful Graiguecullen girl, Sinéad Ní Nualláin (Nolan).

5 Barrow Vale, Graiguecullen and formerly 156 Duggan Avenue, Graiguecullen, Co. Laois, passed away unexpectedly on January 31st, 2021.

Beloved daughter of Séamus and Jane Nolan, adored sister of James (Danny, Belle, Bob, Maggie, Dotty, Wisp, Katie and Seve), cherished sister-in-law of Magdalena and much loved aunt of Emily, Peter, Kate, Danny, Páraic and Eliza. She will be sadly missed by grand aunt, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sinead was blessed with a wide circle of friends, especially “cuz” Sharon, “her two blisters”, her ladies, school friends, college crew, Gaeilgeoirí and her many wonderful work colleagues, most recently those from Gaelscoil Átha Í and Gaelscoil Phortlaoise.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Sinéad’s funeral Mass (50 ppl) will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen and will be followed by burial in Sleaty New Cemetery.

Sinéad’s Funeral cortége will leave St Clare’s Church and travel past her parent’s house (Duggan Avenue) and Graiguecullen Gaa Club on her way to Sleaty New Cemetery. Her many friends, colleagues and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

Sinéad’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following

link http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to her beloved Graiguecullen GAA Club.