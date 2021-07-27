Death notices and funeral arrangements

Sr Eileen Cashman RSL

Sydney, Australia and formerly of Cork and Carlow

Passed away peacefully in Sydney, Australia. Daughter of the late Jimmy and Nellie. Sadly missed by her brothers JJ, Mossie, Liam, and Bernard, sister Sr. Margaret DC, sisters-in-law Eileen, Catherine, Kay and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Religious sisters of St. Josephs, relatives and friends.

May Eileen’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass for Sr. Eileen will take place on Wednesday 28th of July at 10am in Sydney, Australia, followed by burial in Macquarie Park Cemetery, NSW Australia.

Bridget Sutton (nee Carter)

Bootle, Merseyside. Liverpool and formerly of Carlow Road, Ballylinan, Co. Laois, passed away on July 13th, 2021, at her home, in the loving care of her six children Marie, Vincent. Francis, Carole, Stephen and Trica.

Predeceased by her loving husband Vincent and beautiful daughter Susan.

Bridget will be forever missed by her loving children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughter-in-laws, sons-in-laws, her brother Jack Carter, (Ashgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow), nephews, nieces and her many friends, here in Ireland and Liverpool.

Bridget you are safe in the arms of the Angels but you leave a lot of broken hearts behind.

May She Rest In Peace

Bridget’s Mass will be celebrated in St. Monica’s Church, Fernhill Road, Bootle, Liverpool on Thursday, July 29th, at 1.15 pm.

Bridget’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link;

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-monicas-church

Brigie Kelly (née Hussey)

Booldurragh, Fenagh, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on July 26th 2021, at her home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Brendan, sisters Maureen, Sheila and Una.

Brigie, beloved mother of Patrick, Philomena, Una, Brendan, Ronan, Sinéad & Stephen. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters, sons-in-law Barry, Paddy & Eamonn, daughters-in-law Bernie, Sinéad, Ann & Carol, grandchildren Rory, Eoghan, Stephen, Eimear, Jack, Sadhbh, Oisín, Luke, Turlough, Orla, Cian, Sarah-Jane, Andy and Amy; brother-in-law Frank, cousins, nephews, nieces (Roantree & Gordon families), relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

May Brigie’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place in Saint Laserian’s Church, Drumphea, on Thursday at 11am and followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery, Myshall.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care

https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/